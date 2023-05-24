Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $232.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Autodesk Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 27.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $214,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,835,228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $382,023,000 after buying an additional 104,485 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 41,317 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $196.64 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.59.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

