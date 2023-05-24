AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.28 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $29.03 EPS.

AutoZone Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,463.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,780.40 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,574.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,499.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,717.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 7.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

