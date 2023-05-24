AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AvalonBay Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 132.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $11.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,999. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.14 and its 200-day moving average is $170.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 60.2% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,067.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.68.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Stories

