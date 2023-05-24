Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $141,703,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,612,000 after purchasing an additional 207,328 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,618,000 after purchasing an additional 101,645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after purchasing an additional 132,618 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 819,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,734,000 after buying an additional 108,354 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $74.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

