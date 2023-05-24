Aviva PLC Buys 35,477 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,477 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $31,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of IEX opened at $204.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

