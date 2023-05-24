Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $34,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.99.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

