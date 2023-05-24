Aviva PLC Lowers Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,188 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $130.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $125.36 and a 12 month high of $163.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,210. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

See Also

