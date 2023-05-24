AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 214,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $69.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.