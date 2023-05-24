AXQ Capital LP Invests $688,000 in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. AXQ Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Fate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 520.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.24.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,859,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,154,714. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 220.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

