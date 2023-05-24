AXQ Capital LP Invests $917,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $4,185,774. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $286.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.28 and its 200-day moving average is $275.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

