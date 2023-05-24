AXQ Capital LP Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.9% of AXQ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,307,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.84. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

