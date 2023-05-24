AXQ Capital LP Makes New $606,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

NYSE HD opened at $294.23 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $297.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

