AXQ Capital LP Makes New $638,000 Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,111 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $276,056,000 after buying an additional 15,102,968 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,404,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,998,688 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $188,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405,526 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 295.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $21.33.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.