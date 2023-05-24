AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PG&E by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of PG&E by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 228,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 111,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

