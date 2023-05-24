AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,015 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 172,679 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 118,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.611 dividend. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.