AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Ciena makes up 0.8% of AXQ Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 40.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $56.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,975 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $181,157.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,864 shares in the company, valued at $24,396,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,690. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

