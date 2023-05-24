AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,159. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive stock opened at $133.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $108.64 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.13.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

