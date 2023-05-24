Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Bancroft Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Bancroft Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Bancroft Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 27,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,856. Bancroft Fund has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $20.98.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $198,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $746,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Bancroft Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bancroft Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bancroft Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bancroft Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

