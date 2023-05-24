Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.2 %

ICE opened at $107.89 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $357,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

