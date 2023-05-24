Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 700 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Humana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Humana by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $506.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $512.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.88. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $418.70 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,779 shares of company stock worth $12,117,856 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

