Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $90.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.32. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $99.48.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
