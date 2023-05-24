Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $748.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $788.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $758.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $850.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

