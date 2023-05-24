Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,182 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 27,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,998,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,543,000 after acquiring an additional 486,009 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 278,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,638,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,973,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XEL opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.