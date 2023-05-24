Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,192 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 165.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SE shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

