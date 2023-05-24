Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 22,182 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,182 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 90.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Berenberg Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

