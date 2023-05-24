Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average of $84.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

