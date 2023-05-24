Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Barrett Business Services makes up approximately 3.1% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Barrett Business Services worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,735,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 264,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of BBSI traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.80. The company has a market capitalization of $567.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $100.85.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Barrett Business Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

