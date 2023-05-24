Barrington Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HireQuest in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HireQuest’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). HireQuest had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on HireQuest from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

NASDAQ HQI opened at $24.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. HireQuest has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $25.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HireQuest by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HireQuest by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HireQuest by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It also offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

