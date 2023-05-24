Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Bayhorse Silver Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$5.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

