BCM Advisors LLC Increases Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Brown & Brown comprises 1.2% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown stock opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

