BCM Advisors LLC Purchases 35,525 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BCM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,930,000 after buying an additional 32,274 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 674.1% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 53,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 46,729 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $101.26 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.51.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

