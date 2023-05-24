Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QEFA traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.41. 29,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.55. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $978.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

