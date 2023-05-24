Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,247 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,247 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,777,000 after buying an additional 498,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,737,000 after purchasing an additional 787,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,261 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.9 %

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418,103. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

