Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.31. 1,222,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,916. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

