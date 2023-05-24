Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,310,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,733,000 after buying an additional 124,668 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 14,164,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,387,000 after purchasing an additional 605,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,855,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,980,000 after purchasing an additional 81,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,957,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,598,000 after purchasing an additional 216,598 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,334,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,287,000 after purchasing an additional 98,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.53. 1,965,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,011,247. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

