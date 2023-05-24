Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 126,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 39,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.50. 154,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.51. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

