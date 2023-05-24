Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,917. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $67.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

