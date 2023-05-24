Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $53.44. 1,112,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,832. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $57.24.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

