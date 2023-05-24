Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.3% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 84,288 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.89. The company had a trading volume of 86,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,856. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

