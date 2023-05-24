Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 15,590 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.41. 1,283,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,714. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $37.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

