Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,621 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.43. 291,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,510. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Mizuho lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

