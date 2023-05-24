Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4,647.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,490,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,424 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 557,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,057,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,108,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,311,000 after acquiring an additional 210,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $10,952,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.62. 1,582,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,768,310. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

