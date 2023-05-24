BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU) Trading Up 2.8%

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$22.49 and last traded at C$22.18. Approximately 36,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 63,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.57.
BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.81.
