Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $373.90

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $373.90 and last traded at $373.90, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $373.90.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.71.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.
