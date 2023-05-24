Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) CEO Anthony P. Bihl III Buys 125,000 Shares

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) CEO Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bioventus Stock Performance

NYSE:BVS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,404. Bioventus Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.28.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 55.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Bioventus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Bioventus by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Featured Articles

