Bison Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $94.25. 1,637,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398,034. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.45.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

