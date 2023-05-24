Bison Wealth LLC Buys 609 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.55. 1,543,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,793,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.72. The company has a market cap of $288.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.