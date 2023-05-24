Bison Wealth LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in MasTec by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $94.18. The company had a trading volume of 320,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -587.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $103.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average is $91.91.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

