Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 3,125 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.9% of Bison Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,488,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,570 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,784,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,328,000 after acquiring an additional 186,975 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 480,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after acquiring an additional 64,003 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of America Price Performance

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,398,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,802,527. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $223.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.