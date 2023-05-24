Bison Wealth LLC Sells 115 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.17. 898,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,479. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.69. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

